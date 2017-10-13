New Law Expands the Scope of California’s Ban on Open Carry of Rifles

Two months after militia members openly carried semiautomatic rifles during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., California Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation that will ban the open carrying of rifles in some areas of the state where they were previously allowed.

Steve Thacker, center, a 57-year-old IT engineer and a member of a group supporting the carrying of weapons, speaks to the media at an open carry event July 17, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Credit: William Edwards / AFP / Getty Images)

The new law he signed Friday makes it a misdemeanor to openly carry an unloaded long gun in public unincorporated areas outside of incorporated cities that are deemed by counties as not appropriate for such firearms.

The law was requested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to expand state law that already bans openly carrying handguns in areas outside cities.

“In effect, this bill closes a narrow loophole in California’s existing open carry prohibitions,” Brown wrote in a signing message.

