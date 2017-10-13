Riverside Police Arrest High School Football Coach Who Allegedly Had Sex With Student, Contacted Others on Social Media

An assistant football coach at a Riverside high school was arrested on Friday after investigators found he had sex with one student and was inappropriately contacting several others on social media, police said.

Windell Thompson, 21, was taken into custody in the Magnolia Avenue area around 11:30 a.m. on suspicion of having unlawful intercourse with a minor and five counts of annoying and molesting a child, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

Detectives began investigating the La Sierra High School assistant coach after several students contacted police to report his behavior.

Officials interviewed the victims and determined Thompson had been preying on several young girls, sending them inappropriate messages on social media.

Thompson also had sex with at least one of the students, investigators said.

The 21-year-old was dismissed from his coaching position once Alvord Unified School District was made aware of the allegations, according to police.

School officials will address the investigation in a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in La Sierra’s performing arts building. The school is located at 4145 La Sierra Ave. in Riverside.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court in Riverside that same day, inmate records show.

He was being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $25,000 bail.

Thompson’s mother, Eugena, denied the allegations against her son in an interview with the Riverside Press-Enterprise and accused a 14-year-old girl of making the first move on her son.

Thompson was a former player at the school himself, the newspaper reported.

Due to the nature of the allegations and Thompson’s position of power, investigators believe he could have additional victims. Anyone with information can contact La Sierra School Resource Officer Edward Vazquez at 951-353-7958 or Riverside Police Detective Paul Miranda at 951-353-7945.