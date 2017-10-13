Sections of State Route 241 Threatened by Wildfire Reopened

The California Department of Transportation opened sections of the 241 toll road in both directions in Orange County on Friday after threats from Canyon Fire 2 led to closures earlier in the week.

A section of the southbound route between State Route 91 and Santiago Canyon Road/Chapman Avenue was opened at 5 a.m. Caltrans also opened a northbound section at 2 p.m. Other closures on the toll road remain, according to a traffic advisory.

The vegetation fire has been 65 percent contained and has burned through 9,217 acres resulting in three injuries. The fire has also destroyed 25 structures while damaging 48 structures, an Anaheim Fire and Rescue report stated.

Officials have advised motorists to drive carefully where lanes have been reduced and have placed signs to alert motorists when updates happen.

Officials expect full containment of the fire by Oct. 17, the report stated.