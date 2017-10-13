Suspect Still at Large After Quadruple Shooting in Aliso Viejo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search is continuing Friday for a man suspected of killing two people and wounding two others in a residential neighborhood in Aliso Viejo the previous day.

Luke William Ferguson, 26, is being actively sought by investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Ferguson is described as armed, white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with a shaved head. He has a tattoo on his right shin: 90291, the ZIP code for the Venice area of Los Angeles.

Ferguson is related to one of the victims, authorities said, but they would not describe the relationship.

The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. Thursday on Ashbury Court in a development of single-family homes called The Hamptons. A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds, and two men in the 50s were critically wounded.

One deceased victim was identified Friday morning: Lisa Cosenza, 51. She lived at the home where she was shot, according to the Orange County coroner.

The status of the two victims who were injured was not immediately available Friday.

Video from the scene Thursday appeared to show a woman’s body with a gunshot wound to her head.

Neighbors in The Hamptons said they were shocked by the crimes.

“I know they’ve had a lot of issues with that street, a lot of calls,” Minez Powell said. “This is just unbelievable; we’re all shaken up.”