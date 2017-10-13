Woman Killed in Aliso Viejo Shooting Was a Daily Pilot and L.A. Times Advertising Executive

Lisa Cosenza, a longtime former Daily Pilot and Los Angeles Times advertising executive, died in a shooting Thursday in Aliso Viejo, sheriff’s officials said Friday. She was 51.

Cosenza’s longtime boyfriend, Doug Ferguson, 59, also was fatally wounded.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired at 6 Ashbury Court in The Hamptons condominium community at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, said Jaimee Blashaw, public affairs manager for the Sheriff’s Department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.