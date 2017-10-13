BREAKING: Suspect in Double Fatal Shooting in Aliso Viejo Taken Into Custody in Inglewood, OCSD Says

Woman Killed in Aliso Viejo Shooting Was a Daily Pilot and L.A. Times Advertising Executive

Lisa Cosenza, a longtime former Daily Pilot and Los Angeles Times advertising executive, died in a shooting Thursday in Aliso Viejo, sheriff’s officials said Friday. She was 51.

Lisa Cosenza, advertising director of the Daily Pilot from 2004 to 2013, is seen in this L.A. Times file photo.

Cosenza’s longtime boyfriend, Doug Ferguson, 59, also was fatally wounded.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired at 6 Ashbury Court in The Hamptons condominium community at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, said Jaimee Blashaw, public affairs manager for the Sheriff’s Department.

