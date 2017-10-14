× Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside NoHo Apartment After Stabbing Neighbor’s Dog: Police

A North Hollywood apartment complex has been evacuated after a man allegedly stabbed a neighbor’s dog and barricaded himself inside the unit, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officers and SWAT team were called to a complex in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

There, they encountered the armed man inside his apartment, police said. He was allegedly threatening people with the knife before stabbing the animal and barricading himself inside.

Areas surrounding the apartment have also been evacuated, police added.

