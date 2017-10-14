Gusty Winds, Low Humidity Prompts Critical Fire Weather Conditions in SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty winds and low humidity forecasted has prompted fire weather conditions throughout Southern California this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds are expected to peak at 30 to 45 mph Saturday night. Northeast winds are predicted between 35 to 55 mph, with humidity between 5 and 10 percent in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. A red flag warning is also in effect in those areas, as well as the Inland Empire, Riverside and Orange counties, according to the weather service.

The agency also issued a wind advisory through Sunday morning for the Santa Clarita and Ventura County valleys. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected in the western areas of the San Fernando Valley, and peak gusts are predicted to be between Saturday evening and early Sunday.

The high winds can make driving difficult, especially along the 5, 405, 14, 23, 101, 170, 118 and 126 freeways, according to the weather service.

Officials also warn residents that fire ignition during these conditions has a potential for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was beefing up personnel in anticipation of any fire activity throughout the county. Officials want to be prepared for potential wildfires, especially after the wind-driven Canyon Fire 2 scorched more than 9,000 acres in Orange County this week, and several deadly fires continue wreaking havoc in Northern California.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief George Cruz told KTLA that an additional 140 firefighters and staff will be working this weekend.

"With these winds anticipated, as well as relative humidity, we can get extreme fire growth, unpredictable types of fire behavior that we don’t normally have," Cruz said.

Critical Fire Danger for portions of SW CA through Sunday 6 PM, N winds shifting to NE. Use caution w/fire sources!! #CAwx #cafire pic.twitter.com/yzAjNe5ejY — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 13, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video