Knott’s Scary Farm 6pm Weekend Giveaway

Enter if you dare into a nightmare of scares. There’s nowhere to hide in the the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California. KTLA 5 has special 4-packs of single-night tickets to Knott’s Scary Farm. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 6pm all this weekend for a code word, then text that code word to 515151 for your chance to win four single night tickets to Knott’s Scary Farm. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

