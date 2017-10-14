LAFD Battling ‘Heavy’ Fire at Fabric Manufacturing Building in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a large fire at a fabric manufacturing property in Boyle Heights on Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the 1500 block of South Rio Vista Avenue around 6:43 p.m. where they found a commercial building engulfed in flames.

The fire is burning through the roof and firefighters have begun a defensive operation due to the heavy fire load and high voltage power line nearby, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Nearby exposures are currently being threatened, authorities added.

Residents can expect traffic delays on Soto Street near the fire.