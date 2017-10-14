Man Shot by Police in Westminster After Driving Through Fatal Crash Scene in Fountain Valley

A man was shot by police in Westminster apparently after driving through the scene of a fatal crash that was blocked off by investigators, authorities said Saturday.

Police were investigating the fatal crash about 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Mint Avenue when the man drove a Dodge pickup “at officers” and through the scene, Fountain Valley police said in a news release.

The man then turned the truck around and drove toward officers a second time, when officers fired their weapons. The man fled the area before he was eventually stopped and arrested, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Video from the scene showed several bullet holes through the front windshield of the truck, which remained at the scene past 10 a.m.

The Fountain Valley and Westminster police departments are investigating the incident, along with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about the shooting can call 714-898-3315.

No details were released about the fatal crash.