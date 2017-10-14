× Muslim Advocates Organize March in DTLA Sunday to Protest Trump’s Latest Travel Ban

Supporters of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and a coalition of partner organizations plan to protest President Trump’s latest travel ban Sunday with a march through downtown.

Participants of the #NoMuslimBanEver march and campaign will gather at noon at the Japanese American National Museum at 100 N. Central Ave. Speakers will focus on the similarities between the current ban and exclusionary policies throughout United States history, including the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

“This administration’s actions have been deplorable, and we will stand with our Muslim American brothers and sisters because our motto is ‘Never again,’” said former internee Kanji Sahara.

The march will continue to the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on Temple Street, a plaza that houses the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Metropolitan Detention Center. Speakers there will address what they call the government’s use of criminal justice and immigration policies to oppress minority communities.

