Suspected DUI Driver Fatally Shot by Police in Torrance After Pursuit

A person described as a reckless driver who was suspected of being under the influence was fatally shot by police after a pursuit in Torrance early Saturday.

The incident was reported about 2:10 a.m., when Torrance police officers tried to stop a suspected DUI driver along Pacific Coast Highway and Hawthorne Boulevard, authorities said in a news release.

Police attempted a PIT maneuver on the driver, but eventually opened fire in the 2900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the news release.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the driver, before was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

He has not been identified.

Sepulveda between Hickory and Maple avenues is closed during the investigation. Authorities advised residents to avoid the area.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information cal call the Torrance Police Department at 310-618-5570.