2 Killed in Fiery Long Beach Crash: Police

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Long Beach late Saturday, police said.

The crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. along the 600 block of Shoreline Drive, according to Long Beach police.

Responding officers found a female had been ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male was also taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second car, apparently also involved in the crash, stayed at the scene and the driver was cooperating with police, officials said.

Video from the scene showed several people gathered after the crash, as debris was scattered along the street.

An investigation revealed that the two cars might have been racing down Shoreline Drive when one car cut the other other off.

The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. and the crash remains under investigation.

Christian Seals said that he often sees people driving too fast in the area when he gets off work at 5 a.m.

“It is a big problem, Seals said.

Randall Morales, who lives in the city, encouraged motorists to be cautious and drive safely. “Be smart when you’re traveling,” he said. “It’s not worth risking your life or endangering other people’s lives by trying to have fun.”

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.