2 Wounded in Bloomington Shootings; No Arrests Made

Two people were wounded in shootings in Bloomington early Sunday, officials said.

One shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Portola Avenue, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller in an email.

While responding officers were investigating the first shooting, officials got a call about another person who had been shot in leg blocks away on Valley Boulevard and Larch Avenue.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, but are not being cooperative with authorities, Miller said.

It is unclear if the shootings are related, but investigators are looking into that possibility.

No arrests have been made in the case.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.