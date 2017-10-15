California Senate Leader Kevin de Leon Says He Will Challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California Senate Leader Kevin de León will announce an audacious bid to challenge fellow Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Sunday, according to multiple Democrats who spoke to De León about his plans Saturday.

The announcement sets the stage for a bitter intraparty battle next year, pitting Feinstein, who epitomizes the Democratic old guard, against a member of the party’s ambitious younger generation seeking to climb the political ladder.

Three prominent Democrats told The Times that De León contacted them Saturday to disclose his plans, which are expected to be unveiled Sunday. They requested anonymity to speak openly about their conversations.

Attempts to reach De León’s political advisors were unsuccessful Saturday evening. But confidantes told The Times earlier this week that De León was strongly leaning toward challenging Feinstein, who at 84 is the oldest member of the Senate and was first elected to the chamber in 1992.

