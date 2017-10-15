× Fire-Ravaged Napa Overwhelmed by In-Kind Donations, Will No Longer Accept Them: County Supervisor

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos thanked well-wishers and those sending clothes, food and money to residents effected by the wine country fires that have killed at least 40 and burned more than 100 square miles across the region.

With firefighters announcing Sunday that they had begun to gain the upper hand on the deadly blazes, Ramos said the county is “now switching to recovery mode.”

The county has maxed out on in-kind donations like clothing and will no longer accept them, Ramos said.

What victims of the Atlas fire and their loved ones need is money for incidentals, gift cards to help to help them rebuild their lives when they’re finally allowed to return home, she said.

