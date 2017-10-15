× LAFD Battling Brush Fire in Griffith Park

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a brush fire in Griffith Park on Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD ground and air response were called to the 100-foot by 100-foot fire in the 2800 block of Observatory Drive around 6:56 p.m.

The blaze is near the Observatory Trail, east of the Griffith Observatory and “well above” the Greek Theatre where an Evanescence concert is scheduled for 8 p.m., authorities said in an alert.

Park Rangers are also on the scene, officials added.

There are currently no structures threatened and no need for evacuation.

