Protesters March in DTLA in Opposition to Trump’s Latest Travel Ban

Muhammad Al-Muwadda stood in front of the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, clutching a sign that said “Muslim Ban Survivor.”

He and his American-born wife had recently moved to the United States from Yemen, but the journey had not been easy.

After a civil war broke out in Al-Muwadda’s homeland in 2015, the couple moved to Jordan and waited more than a year and a half for him to get cleared to join his wife’s family in Pasadena.

He finally got his immigration papers in December. Then Trump’s original travel ban struck.

