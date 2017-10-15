× Vista Man Dies After Being Tased by San Diego County Deputies

A man died Saturday after being stunned with a Taser by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies during a confrontation at a store in San Marcos, authorities said.

The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was given Naloxone to treat a possible overdose, a sheriff’s investigator said. He died soon after being taken to a hospital.

The man’s name was not released. He was a Vista resident, according to a man who called The San Diego Union-Tribune and introduced himself as the man’s brother.

The encounter occurred at a Hobby Lobby store on Grand Avenue about 3:45 p.m., authorities said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.