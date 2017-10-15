× Woman in Serious Condition After Rip Current Rescue at Beach in Ventura

A 21-year-old woman was in serious condition after being rescued from a rip current off of the Surfer’s Knoll in Ventura Sunday afternoon.

Chris Woodard, a 60-year-old Fillmore resident, was walking his dog along the shore when he noticed two swimmers, sisters, in distress around 2 p.m. Woodard ran into the water in street clothes to rescue the victims, a City of Ventura Fire Department media release stated.

Upon entering the water, Woodard swam to the younger sister, a 12-year-old, who managed to swim away from the rip current and made her way back to the beach.

Woodard then turned his attention to the older sister, who had been pulled further out by the rip current. He found the victim “unconscious, face down, and not moving,” the release said.

Woodard pulled the victim’s head out of the water and swam back to shore where he began resuscitating her in shallow water, officials said.

Ventura Port District Harbor Patrol located Woodard and the victim on the beach and initiated advanced life support with assistance from Ventura Fire Paramedics. She began breathing and regained consciousness. The younger sister was also treated and evaluated. Both sisters were transported to a local area hospital, officials said.

Woodard appeared “fine” after the rescue effort and was commended for his rescue efforts, officials said.