1 Killed in Forklift Accident at John Wayne Airport

A person was killed in a forklift accident early Monday morning at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, an airport official confirmed.

The incident, which was described as a construction accident, occurred about 4:30 a.m., Airport spokeswoman Ann McCarley said.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCarley said the incident involved a forklift, but did not provide any further details.

Airport operations were not impacted, McCarley said.

KTLA’s Jenner Thang contributed to this report.