1 Killed in Forklift Accident at John Wayne Airport

A person was killed in a forklift accident early Monday morning at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, an airport official confirmed.
The incident, which was described as a construction accident, occurred about 4:30 a.m., Airport spokeswoman Ann McCarley said.
The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.
McCarley said the incident involved a forklift, but did not provide any further details.
Airport operations were not impacted, McCarley said.
KTLA’s Jenner Thang contributed to this report.
33.676190 -117.867476