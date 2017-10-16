After 29 Years, Dodger Fans Wonder If This Could Be Their World Series Year  

Posted 12:32 PM, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, October 16, 2017

With the crack of a bat, they exploded. Out of seats, fists in the air, mouths agape — one screaming, hugging, high-fiving, euphoric mass of Dodgers fans.

The Dodgers celebrate after Justin Turner hit the winning home run in the bottom of the ninth game two of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Dodgers celebrate after Justin Turner hit the winning home run in the bottom of the ninth game two of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was the bottom of the ninth. Two outs. Tied game, 1-1. Justin Turner stepped up to the plate Sunday night and smacked a three-run home run over the center field wall, lowering the boom on the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series — leaving the Boys in Blue just two wins shy of their first World Series in 29 years.

Oh, what a time to be a Dodgers fan.

Derek Guerra ran through the crowded corridors of Dodger Stadium high-fiving as many people as he could find as the stadium convulsed with applause. He was just a toddler when his mom brought him to the ballpark for the 1988 World Series — the game in which Kirk Gibson hit his dramatic walk-off home run, a swing of the bat that seemed to lift the entire city.

Justin Turner jobs home after hitting the winning home run in the bottom of the ninth during game two of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Justin Turner jobs home after hitting the winning home run in the bottom of the ninth during game two of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017. (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)