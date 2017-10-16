After 29 Years, Dodger Fans Wonder If This Could Be Their World Series Year  

With the crack of a bat, they exploded. Out of seats, fists in the air, mouths agape — one screaming, hugging, high-fiving, euphoric mass of Dodgers fans.

It was the bottom of the ninth. Two outs. Tied game, 1-1. Justin Turner stepped up to the plate Sunday night and smacked a three-run home run over the center field wall, lowering the boom on the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series — leaving the Boys in Blue just two wins shy of their first World Series in 29 years.

Oh, what a time to be a Dodgers fan.

Derek Guerra ran through the crowded corridors of Dodger Stadium high-fiving as many people as he could find as the stadium convulsed with applause. He was just a toddler when his mom brought him to the ballpark for the 1988 World Series — the game in which Kirk Gibson hit his dramatic walk-off home run, a swing of the bat that seemed to lift the entire city.