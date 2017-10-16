× Driver of Water Truck Dies in Crash, Bringing Death Toll in NorCal Fires to 41

The death toll climbed to 41 Monday when the driver of a water tender truck died in a rollover crash while helping to battle a series of wildfires ravaging Northern California, according to officials.

A private contract driver was delivering a tank full of water to help fight the Nuns fire when the large vehicle rolled over on Oakville Grade in Napa County about 7 a.m. Monday, killing the driver, according to Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol officials.

“This has been the deadliest week that we’ve experienced here in California… from wildfires,” Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said Monday.

In the last week, the fires have scorched more than 200,000 acres, destroyed or damaged more than 5,500 homes, displaced 100,000 people and killed at least 41.

