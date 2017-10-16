× Kevin de León, Fresh Off U.S. Senate Campaign Launch, Celebrates California’s New Free Community College Law

The day after state Senate leader Kevin de León announced that he was challenging U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, he celebrated a new law that will waive fees for first-time full-time community college students for one year.

“Regardless of who you are and where you come from, regardless of your legal status, your country of origin, your hue of skin, everyone deserves access to higher education,” De León said Monday at a press conference in front of students at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights. “This is about real opportunity. This is an investment the state of California is making in each and every one of you.”

Tuition-free college was one of the proposals that became popular among liberal voters during the 2016 presidential campaign of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). De León needs to appeal to those voters in his challenge against Feinstein, a fellow Democrat who has represented California in the Senate for a quarter-century.

De León declined to comment on his campaign, which he launched Sunday in an email to supporters. He said he would discuss his candidacy at a formal kickoff event Wednesday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.