LAPD Encourages Women Who Say They Were Victimized by Harvey Weinstein to Come Forward

The Los Angeles Police Department said women who feel they were victims of a crime at the hands of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein should report what happened to authorities.

“We absolutely encourage anyone who may be a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report the crime,” Josh Rubenstein, the LAPD director of communications, said Monday.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the Robbery Homicide Division that handles sex crimes, said the LAPD currently does not have any active investigations into Weinstein.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell also said his department “certainly will investigate any allegations that are brought to our attention, like we would do for anyone else.”

