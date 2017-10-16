Lorna Jane Clarkson’s Healthy Recipes to Keep You Energized From Her New ‘Love You’ Book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder and COO of Lorna Jane…Lorna Jane Clarkson joined us live with recipes from her new book “Love You”. The book shares everything from Lorna’s personal journey to building her wildly popular activewear brand, her easy at home workouts, and some of her favorite healthy recipes, emphasizing that we should all be committed to loving, believing, and taking care of ourselves. Lorna Jane is also donating $1 from every sports bra sale to the National Breast Cancer Foundation during the month of October. For more information on Lorna Jane including locations near you, visit her website.