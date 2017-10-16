Atlanta Mom Charged With Murder as Authorities Believe She Left Her 2 Infant Sons in Hot Oven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Two Atlanta toddlers were found dead late Friday night and the mother of the children has been charged with murder, according to WGCL.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WXIA, investigators believe the mother, 24-year-old Lamora Williams, put the children in an oven and turned it on.

Officers were called out to the Oakland City West End Apartments on Friday night where two infants, 1-year-old Jakarter Penn and 2-year-old Keyounte Penn, were found dead.

Police said the two little boys had obvious injuries including burn marks on their bodies, possibly from the stove.

Neighbors said police removed the stove and oven from the apartment.

A third child, 3 years old, was found alive in the apartment.

According to preliminary information, Williams said she left her three kids with her sister, and when she came home she found the two boys unresponsive. After gathering evidence and speaking with neighbors, investigators said they do not believe Williams left them with a caregiver.

Neighbors didn't buy Williams' story, telling WGCL that Williams had left the children home alone before.

They held a vigil on Saturday night in honor of the two little boys, just wondering why something like this happened.

Police are still investigating and the cause of death is unknown at this time. Williams will appear in court on Monday.

CNN contributed to this report.