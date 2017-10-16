Person Shot While Driving Just Before Crashing Vehicle Into a Building in Lake View Terrace; Shooter at Large

A person was shot while driving just before crashing his or her vehicle into a building in Lake View Terrace on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A call came in about a shooting at about 2:27 p.m. before officers discovered a person had been shot while driving, LAPD Detective Ross Nemeroff said. The shooter fired several shots before fleeing the scene, he said.

The person’s vehicle then crashed into a building, he said, and the victim was not conscious or breathing afterward.

