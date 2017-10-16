Producers Guild of America to Expel Harvey Weinstein as It Creates Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force

The Producers Guild of America has become the latest Hollywood organization to condemn Harvey Weinstein, moving to expel the film mogul from its ranks in a meeting on Monday.

The group’s board voted unanimously to “institute termination proceedings” against Weinstein, the Guild said in a statement. Weinstein will have an opportunity to respond before an official determination is made on Nov. 6.

The PGA’s action follows a similar vote by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board on Saturday, and the suspension of Weinstein’s membership in its British academy counterpart, or BAFTA. The Television Academy is also slated to take up Weinstein’s status later this week.

In its statement, the Guild called sexual harassment “a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action.” Toward that end, the organization — whose board and officers consist of 20 women, and 18 men — announced the creation of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force, charged with “researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions” in the entertainment industry.

The various moves to shun Weinstein follow dozens of allegations of sexual assault and harassment that have surfaced over the last 10 days, since a story about his behavior broke in the New York Times, followed by a separate detailed report in the New Yorker.

Weinstein has apologized for causing pain with his past behavior and stated that he intends to seek help, but has unequivocally denied that any non-consensual sex took place.

Like the other organizations, the Producers Guild has heaped praise on Weinstein in the past. In 2013, he and his brother Bob were presented the group’s Milestone Award, recognizing their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The PGA is a nonprofit trade group, with over 7,500 members, designed to protect and advance the interests of producers.

The Weinstein Co., meanwhile, continues to pursue other options going forward, on Monday announcing a financing deal with private equity firm Colony Capital, which is headed by Tom Barrack, who headed President Trump’s inaugural committee.