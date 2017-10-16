Restoration of the Earl Carroll Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood to learn about the plans to restore the historic Earl Carroll Theatre on Sunset Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Conservancy, the theatre is one of the last remaining examples of modern entertainment venues constructed at the height of Hollywood's Golden Age. At the time of its opening, the glamorous Gordon B. Kaufmann-designed nightclub was a groundbreaking contributor to the rise of radio, television, and entertainment venues in the neighborhood anchored by Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street. The Los Angeles Times hailed the building as “the first structure of its kind in the nation,” and its runaway success led to the development of other venues in the surrounding area, including Florentine Gardens (1938) and the Hollywood Palladium (1940). The property has won landmark status as a Historic-Cultural Monument protecting it from demolition. It is being restored an agreement among owner Essex Property Trust, Hollywood Heritage and the Los Angeles Conservancy, according to Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who orchestrated the deal.

For more information about the project go to Los Angeles Conservancy or Art Deco Society of Los Angeles.



If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!