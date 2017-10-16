Volunteer Track Coach Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 2 Female High School Students in Norwalk

A high school track coach in Norwalk arrested on a charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor after allegedly sexually assaulting two female students will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Johnny Arrellano, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting two students while with them somewhere off campus, authorities said.

He was first arrested on October 5 and will be arraigned at Norwalk Court on Tuesday with his bail set at $370,000, authorities said.

The arrest was made in the 19700 block of Bloomfield Avenue in Norwalk and the case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau.