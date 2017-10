A bicyclist was killed and another was injured in a Boyle Heights shooting early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Indiana and 3rd streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where they apparently underwent surgery, and one eventually died.

The second victim was in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made and it is unclear what led up to the shooting.