Aliso Viejo Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 2, Injuring 2 Others Charged With Murder

A man who allegedly fatally shot his father and his father’s girlfriend and injuring two other people has been charged with murder, officials announced Tuesday.

Luke William Ferguson, 26, was also charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

He also faces special enhancements of multiple murders, personal use of a firearm causing death and bodily injury and having a previous conviction of stalking.

About 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, Ferguson allegedly fatally shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, and Lisa Cosenza, 48. He also allegedly shot a man in the knee and back, and another man in the face.

Todd Kuchar, one of the victims, told KTLA Ferguson smiled at him before the suspect shot Kuchar three times.

He added that Ferguson also shot Kuchar’s roommate, who was left bind after being shot while taking a shower.

He drove from the scene in one of the surviving victim’s car, and was eventually apprehended in Inglewood, police said.

Ferguson faces a life sentencing without the possibility of parole.