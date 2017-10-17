Teen Confessed to Drowning Washington Boy With Autism Before Dumping Body in Trash Bin: Sheriff’s Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 19-year-old man admitted to drowning a 6-year-old boy with autism whose body was found early Tuesday in a trash bin in Washington, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department.

Spokesperson Shari Ireton said the body of Dayvid Pakko was found at the apartment complex where the boy's family lived in Lynnwood, KTLA sister station KCPQ reported.

A 19-year-old man from Kerville, Texas, who is related to the slain child was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to KCPQ. His name has not yet been released.

The victim had been left in the care of the suspect in an apartment between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Department.

"[Name redacted] admitted, during that time, to filling a bathtub with water with the intention of drowning and killing D.P. [name redacted] admitted to calling D.P. to the bathroom, picking him up and placing him face down in the water, and holding D.P.’s head underneath the water while D.P. struggled for approximately 30 seconds before becoming still," the statement read. “[Name redacted] said he left D.P. face down in the water for approximately six minutes."

After, the suspect changed the boy's clothes, wrapped him in a blanket and placed the body in a cardboard box, which was then put into the closest dumpster, according to the statement.

Officials began the search Monday night Dayvid, who had a mild form of autism.

Dayvid was last seen in his apartment around 2:30 p.m. Monday and was reported missing at 5 p.m., Ireton said. There was an adult inside the apartment at the time.

Ireton had asked people who live in the area to turn on their outside lights and look to see if the boy might be hiding in their bushes or around their home.

Neighbors who helped search for the boy say they are also looking for answers.

"I don’t want to ever feel what I am feeling again because it's horrible what’s happened," said neighbor Anthony Micallef.

Outside Beverly Elementary, where the boy went to school, staff members put a message of mourning on the announcement board.

A memorial of flowers and candles has been growing outside of the Bristol Square apartment complex.

