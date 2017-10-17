Doctors Baffled After Kentucky Boy Falls Into Deep Sleep for 11 Days

A 7-year-old Kentucky boy fell into a deep sleep for 11 days recently and doctors can’t explain why, according to a report.

Amy Shaw told television station WDRB in Louisville that it happened after she and her son Wyatt attended a wedding in which she described the little boy as being the life of the party.

While she expected her son to be tired that night, she could never have anticipated that he would not wake up for 11 days.

“It was horrible,” she told the WDRB.

Since the first week of October, Wyatt has been a patient at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He is having trouble walking and talking, but has shown signs of improvement.

Doctors woke the boy up with the help of a drug normally used to treat seizure; however, his condition remains a medical mystery.

All tests performed on Wyatt thus far so far come back “clear,” according to Shaw.

“[The doctors] said, ‘We’ll probably never know, but we’re just going to treat him now with rehab to get him better,'” she told the station.