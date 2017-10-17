5 Acre Brush Fire Burning Near Observatory on Mount Wilson

Firefighters are working to douse a brush fire burning near the observatory on Mt. Wilson in the San Gabriel Mountains early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. and was visible from the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

The blaze had burned about 5 acres and appeared to be growing as of 5:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One helicopter could be seen helping to battle the flames.

Wind conditions appeared to be relatively calm just before 5 a.m., but were expected to pick up after sunrise.

No evacuations were in place, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

5-6 acre fire at Mt Wilson. @CVLASD on standby to assist LA County Fire if needed. No evacuations at this time. — LASD CrescentaValley (@CVLASD) October 17, 2017