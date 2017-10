Firefighters knocked down a house blaze in Bel-Air Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bel Air Road.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames on the roof and smoke billowing out. A helicopter made a water drop on the flames, video showed.

The smoke could be seen from Hollywood.

The home appeared to be under construction and was significantly damaged in the blaze.