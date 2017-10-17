Home Invasion Suspect in Critical Condition After Hesperia Resident Opens Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A resident opened fire and critically wounded an intruder who had forced his way into a home in Hesperia Monday night.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 7200 block of Kern Avenue about 9:39 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

“They were awakened by their door being forced open by the subject,” Sgt. Doug Hubbard said at the scene.

Investigators are not sure why the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Andres Sanchez, chose to try to get into the home but he was confronted by a resident who called 911 and armed himself, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

As Sanchez entered the home, the resident fired several shots, striking him in the upper body.

Sanchez was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center in critical condition.

The resident suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. Four children inside the home at the time were not injured, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Authorities recovered the gun used during the incident and were continuing to investigate.

There was no immediate word on whether the resident would face any charges in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 760-947-1500.