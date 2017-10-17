Man Sought in Caught-on-Video Thefts Inside Mid-Wilshire Market

Los Angeles police on Tuesday released surveillance footage showing two grand thefts inside a grocery store in the Mid-Wilshire area over the weekend as they sought the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The thefts occurred Sunday between 1:05 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Third Street, according to LAPD.

In both incidents, the man approached the victims from behind and — as their backs were turned — reached into their purses and took their wallets, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release. He then walked away.

The thief targeted female shoppers who had put their purses in their shopping carts, according to police.

LAPD described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds, the release stated. He was wearing a white shirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Hernandez or Detective J. Cardenas at 213 922-8216. During non-business hours and weekends, callers should dial 1-877-527-3247.

Those who wish to leave a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by visiting the website http://www.lapdonline.org.