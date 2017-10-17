National Pay Back a Friend Day With Financial Planner David Rae
-
Trump Responds to NFL Protests: ‘Standing With Locked Arms Is Good, Kneeling is Not Acceptable’
-
Trump Loosens Shipping Regulations in Attempt to Speed up Puerto Rico Recovery Efforts
-
Gov. Brown Declares State of Emergency as Destructive La Tuna Fire Rages in Verdugo Mountains
-
U.S. Puts Sanctions on 8 North Korean Banks to ‘Fully Isolate’ the Country, Treasury Secretary Says
-
Tropical Storm Nate Poses Weekend Threat to Gulf Coast, Likely as Minor Hurricane
-
-
Tom Price, Dogged Critic of Government Spending, Spent More Than a $1M in Taxpayer Money on Flights
-
Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims Identified, Including More Than 30 From California
-
National Cheesecake Day
-
Police Clash With Voters During Independence Referendum in Catalonia, Spain; Hundreds Injured
-
Trump’s Criticism of Professional Athletes Draws Ire Across 2 Sports Leagues
-
-
Father of Son With Autism in San Diego Faces Deportation Under Stricter Immigration Enforcement
-
North Park Elementary in S.B. Begins New School Year 4 Months After Deadly Classroom Shooting
-
Rallies to ‘Defend DACA’ Planned Across SoCal After Trump Administration Announcement