New Fires in Bay Area and Santa Cruz Force Evacuations, Partial Closure of 101 Freeway

Officials were contending with new fires in Northern California on Tuesday as progress continued on the blazes that have ravaged wine country.

Five firefighters were injured in a fast-moving wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains, one of several wildfires burning across California. The Bear fire in Boulder Creek had burned more than 150 acres Tuesday and was 5% contained, officials said. About 150 people have been evacuated.

To the north in Sausalito, firefighters battled two small vegetation fires near the 101 Freeway. The Marin County sheriff urged people living near the fires to evacuate but eventually lifted that order.

The southbound 101 Freeway was closed temporarily in the community of Marin City, according to the Mill Valley Police Department. The California Highway Patrol warned of delays on the freeway.

