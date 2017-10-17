Simi Valley Repeals Law Barring Sex Offenders From Opening Their Doors to Trick-or-Treaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A controversial ordinance barring registered sex offenders listed on the Megan’s Law website from opening their doors to trick-or-treating children was rescinded by the Simi Valley City Council Monday night.

The law, which was enacted in 2012, had forbid sex offenders not only from handing out candy on Halloween, but also mandated that they turn off any outdoor lighting from 5 p.m. to midnight and forbid them from decorating outside their homes.

Initially, the law also required sex offenders to post a "No candy or treats at this residence" sign on their door, but the city agreed not to enforce the sign requirement following a 2013 lawsuit filed by attorney Janice Bellucci, the Ventura County Star reported.

Bellucci filed another lawsuit opposing the ordinance on Sept. 18, prompting Simi Valley City Attorney Lonnie Eldridge to inform the council that defending the constitutionality of the law would be difficult, the newspaper reported.

Bellucci said the lawsuit would be dismissed if the City Council agreed to repeal all the Halloween restrictions.

The council voted unanimously Monday to repeal the ordinance.