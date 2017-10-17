BeachBody Super Trainer Autumn Calabrese joined us live to with a preview of a 3 hour sweat fest to raise money for Puerto Rico. The event includes 3 different workouts that you can participate in, a kids play area, photo opps and more. All proceeds go to the Roselyn Sanchez Foundation. For more information on Sweat for Puerto Rico and how you can sign up or donate, click HERE and click events.
Sweat for Puerto Rico Workout & Fundraiser With BeachBody Trainer Autumn Calabrese
