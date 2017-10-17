Tiki Torches, Pepper Spray, Gas Masks and Other Items May Be Banned From L.A. Protests, City Council Decides

Alarmed by spasms of violence at protests in Charlottesville, Va., and Berkeley, Los Angeles lawmakers soon could impose new restrictions on what people can bring to public demonstrations and meetings in the city.

L.A. already bans protesters from toting wooden planks more than 2 inches wide and a quarter-inch thick. Under proposed rules from Councilman Mitch Englander, the city also would prohibit items including pepper spray, water cannons, Tasers, bricks, hammers, cans of spray paint, gas masks, drones or improvised shields made of metal, plastic or wood.

The rules also would ban glass bottles and plastic bottles that are filled with liquids that are alcoholic or not consumable, as well as any toxic waste or caustic or flammable material in any kind of container. And they would bar demonstrators from carrying tiki torches — which were hoisted earlier this year by white nationalists marching at the University of Virginia — near people or buildings.

All of the proposed restrictions would extend to public meetings as well.

