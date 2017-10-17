× ‘Wild’ Mountain Lion That ‘Endangered’ Fontana Residential Area Killed by Police, Authorities Say

Police killed a “wild” mountain lion after it was spotted in the backyard of a Fontana home and charged at responding officers Tuesday morning, authorities said.

About 9 a.m., a resident called police to report a mountain lion was behind a home in the 7900 block of Frontenac Court, according to the Fontana Police Department.

After arriving at the scene, officers located the large cat — which had previously killed animals at two separate residences in the area — toward the rear of the property, according to a police news release.

The mountain lion then charged at the officers, prompting them to “neutralize” the animal to protect themselves and the public, the release stated. It was unclear how they killed the puma.

The large cat was apparently the same one the department’s Animal Services Unit had been searching for over the past 48 hours, according to a police news release. The same mountain lion had been previously spotted in the area, which has multiple parks and schools nearby, and killed animals at two separate residences.

Prior to being killed, the animal was seen again Tuesday morning “near children and adults,” police said. They described the puma as “endangering” the residential area.

No additional information was immediately released about the incident.