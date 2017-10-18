100th Rose Queen to Be Named at Coronation in Advance of 2018 Rose Parade

One of seven princesses will be selected as the 2018 Rose Queen, the 100th young woman to hold that role, in a coronation ceremony in Pasadena Wednesday evening.

The program begins at 7 p.m. at Pasadena Playhouse.

The Royal Court and Rose Queen will ride on a float during the 129th Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2018.

The seven members of the Royal Court were named Oct. 2 from among 37 finalists, themselves selected some 1,000 people who were interviewed by the Tournament of Roses’ Royal Court selection committee.

The princesses are all high school seniors. They were selected on criteria including “poise, speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership, and community and school involvement,” the Tournament of Roses states.

The princesses are, in alphabetical order:

Alexandra Marie Artura of Pasadena, a senior at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in La Cañada Flintridge

Savannah Rose Bradley of Pasadena, a senior at Pasadena High School

Lauren Elizabeth Buehner of Arcadia, a senior at Arcadia High School

Georgia Jane Cervenka of La Cañada Flintridge, a senior at La Cañada High School

Julianne Elise Lauenstein of La Cañada Flintridge, a senior at La Cañada High School

Isabella Marie Marez of Altadena, a senior at La Salle High School in Pasadena

Sydney Grace Pickering of Arcadia, a senior at Arcadia High School

More details about the Royal Court are available on the Tournament of Roses website.

The Tournament of Roses began naming a Rose Queen in 1905, but no queen was named in several years within the first quarter-century following that.

Applicants for the Royal Court must be an unmarried, childless female resident of the Pasadena Area Community College District, between 17 and 21 years old.