Brush Fires Burn 15 Acres, Shut Down Northbound 57 Freeway Through Diamond Bar

Firefighters are battling a couple of brush fires that forced officials to close the northbound lanes on the 57 Freeway through Diamond Bar Wednesday morning.

Authorities were alerted about 2:19 a.m. that brush was catching fire on the right shoulder of the freeway north of Tonner Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol stated in their traffic incident log.

Arriving firefighters determined at least two fires had started south of Diamond Bar Boulevard, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Pickett said.

One fire has scorched about 10 acres and the other has burned up to 5 acres, the Fire Department stated in a tweet.

The fires had been moving uphill but firefighters had stopped the forward progress according to the tweet.

No structures are threatened.

A SigAlert was issued for the northbound side of the 57 Freeway as crews battled the blaze.

Traffic has been diverted off the freeway at Tonner Canyon Road, according to the CHP.

A witness, who identified himself as Jason, told KTLA he saw someone throwing what looked like a road flares out of a car while driving on the northbound 57 Freeway between East Lambert Road and Diamond Bar Boulevard.

An arson team has been called to the scene to determine the official cause of the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.