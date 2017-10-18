Crossing Guard in San Marino Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse, DUI

A crossing guard in San Marino was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, DUI and driving with a suspended license after she apparently showed up to work intoxicated, police said.

On Sept. 22, San Marino police officers responded to the area of Virginia and Roanoke roads after someone reported that the crossing guard, Karen Myles, was intoxicated.

Officers determined that Myles, 59, of Altadena, did not meet the criteria for being drunk in public and she was allowed to leave. As soon as she drove off an officer stopped her and eventually arrested her on suspicion of DUI after an investigation.

Police later received a video of Myles’ behavior while crossing children, and then discovered more videos recorded on the same day.

Police presented the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with the evidence and the agency filed an additional charge of child abuse against the crossing guard.

It is unclear exactly what the videos showed or who sent them to police.

Myles is employed by All City Management Services, which contracts with San Marino. She has been placed on administrative leave, police said.