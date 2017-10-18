El Segundo Refinery Fire Could Have Been Worse, Officials Say; Cause Still Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at or near a malfunctioning pump, said Breck Slover, battalion chief with the El Segundo Fire Department. There was no explosion, but loud bangs from electrical transformers blowing up were heard at the plant. The cause of the pump malfunction is unknown, Slover said.

The fire sent flames nearly 40 feet skyward and burned for about an hour and 20 minutes.

The blaze could have have been much worse, Slover said. Emergency personnel shut down the fuel supply to the pump and hosed down some nearby petroleum tanks to prevent them from failing.

33.919180 -118.416465