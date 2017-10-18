Father of Huntington Beach Woman Killed in Las Vegas Shooting Files Lawsuit Against Mandalay Bay Resort, Others

The father of a Huntington Beach woman who was fatally wounded during a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas this month filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the operator of the Mandalay Bay resort and others, alleging wrongful death and negligence.

Andrea Castilla, an Estancia High School graduate, was celebrating her 28th birthday at the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival with her boyfriend, Derek Miller, her sister Athena and Athena’s fiance, Shane Armstrong. Castilla was one of 58 people killed by Stephen Paddock, who aimed a barrage of gunfire on the outdoor concert crowd the night of Oct. 1 from his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The shooting left more than 500 people wounded.

The lawsuit filed by Castilla’s father, Gus, in Los Angeles County Superior Court names MGM Resorts International, which operates Mandalay Bay, concert promoter Live Nation and Slide Fire Solutions, a manufacturer of a gun accessory called a “bump stock” that allows semiautomatic weapons to mimic the fire of a machine gun.

The estate of Paddock, 64, who killed himself after the shooting, also is named in the filing.

